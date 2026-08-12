KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A 270-pound loggerhead sea turtle is ready to head back home after being saved at sea.

Boaters found the turtle named Timmy swimming in distress about seven miles south of Sugarloaf Key in July.

The group stayed with the turtle until the U.S. Coast Guard came to rescue her and took her to a nearby turtle hospital.

Since being rescued, officials said Timmy has made a full recovery.

Officials will be releasing Timmy at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park in Key West on Friday morning.

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