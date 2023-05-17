DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — A turtle on the road caused a semi-truck to slam into several cars in Walton County after a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road in an attempt to save the slow-moving reptile.

According to a Facebook post from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a driver stopped on the southbound lanes of US-331, located in Florida’s panhandle, to help the shelled creature to the other side of the road.

“Residents and visitors alike should marvel at the many species that call Florida home. Just preferably not in the middle of the road,” said the Facebook post.

Dashcam video from the 18-wheeler captured the encounter as it failed to brake in time while other cars were stopped on the street.

The WCSO released the video to caution drivers against stopping in the middle of the road, especially on a fast-moving highway.

“We all can do better to protect the wildlife and natural inhabitants of our great state. Residents and visitors alike should marvel at the many species that call Florida home,” said WCSO in the post. “Just preferably not in the middle of the road.”

