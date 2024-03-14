ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A traffic stop in northern Florida took a wild turn when a deputy was unexpectedly joined by a flock of turkeys. The feathery interruption was captured on the deputy’s dashcam last month and showed a moment of lightheartedness amidst the routine duties of law enforcement.

The scene unfolded near St. Augustine as a deputy conducted a traffic stop, only to be approached by an irate turkey, leading to an unexpected standoff. With a group of hens watching from a distance, the bold turkey made its move, showcasing what could only be described as “poultry in motion.”

The confused deputy attempted to shoo the bird away with a mix of shouts and laughter, yelling “quack quack” in an attempt to discourage the persistent bird.

The situation escalated when the turkey aggressively pursued the deputy, who resorted to swinging his cap and lightly kicking towards the turkey to maintain a safe distance.

“I’ll be right back ma’am, give me a second,” said the deputy, assuring the driver as he stepped away from the vehicle to deal with the turkey.

This isn’t the first time wildlife has made an appearance during a traffic stop. A similar incident occurred in Ohio, where dashcam footage captured a pair of wild turkeys following officers during a traffic stop near Cleveland. The officers couldn’t help but laugh off the situation as they tried to evade the curious birds.

The Florida duty eventually managed to complete the traffic stop, despite the turkey’s best efforts to distract him. The turkeys likely walked away with just a warning, leaving behind a tale of “fowl play” that will be remembered with smiles for some time.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.