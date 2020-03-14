TSA: Worker at Orlando airport tests positive for coronavirus

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Transportation Security Administration worker at Orlando International Airport has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the agency said.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the officer will remain home until they are cleared by a doctor, according to an email sent by a TSA spokesperson on Saturday.

TSA officials said other workers who were in close contact with the patient have been identified and were advised to stay home for the next 14 days.

The TSA spokesperson said all areas where the employee who tested positive worked have undergone enhanced cleaning.

As of Sunday night, 66 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida.

