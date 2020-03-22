TSA: 4th agent at Orlando airport tests positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A fourth Transportation Security Administration officer who works at Orlando International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said.

In a statement issued Sunday, a spokesperson said, “The individual is quarantined and resting at home. TSA employees who work the same shift and may have come in contact with the officer who tested positive during the past 14 days have been alerted about the situation so that they can take action as appropriate.”

Officials said security screening checkpoints remain open at the airport, and TSA is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Orange County Department of Health to monitor the situation.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.