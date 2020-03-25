Trump approves disaster declaration for Florida

(WSVN) - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Florida as COVID-19 cases become a growing concern in the state, especially in South Florida.

The declaration, signed Wednesday, allows the state to receive federal assistance to help with recovery efforts.

Local governments can also receive emergency protective measures for areas most affected.

Funding for crisis counseling will now be available for those affected in the state.

As of 11 a.m., there were nearly 900 cases across South Florida.

