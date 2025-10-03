OCHOPEE, Fla. (WSVN) —The state of Florida has been awarded $608 million by the Trump administration to cover the costs of the immigration detention center dubbed ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ in the Everglades.

The funds came from money Congress funneled to the Federal Emergency Management Agency(FEMA) to assist with President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The detention center began taking in detainees in July and is facing a legal challenge over its environmental impact.

