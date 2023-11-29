JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dramatic wreck unfolded in Jacksonville as a truck plummeted from an overpass onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

The incident occurred Sunday morning when the driver, who admitted to falling asleep at the wheel, awoke to the nightmare of his truck freefalling 20 feet.

The truck driver was taken to a local hospital with head and neck injuries.

Authorities cited him for careless driving in the aftermath of the crash.

