PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a tractor-trailer went over the edge in Palm Beach Gardens — literally.

Palm Beach County and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the overpass of the Florida’s Turnpike at the Beeline Highway exit, at around 8:15 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the driver lost control, and the tractor-trailer, which was hauling scrap metal, was partially ejected from the overpass, leaving the cab dangling.

Officials said weather may have played a role in this incident, since it was raining at the time of the crash.

Firefighters used a truck’s ladder to safely bring the driver down. The motorist was able to walk toward paramedics and was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said two other crashes occurred on the southbound side of the Turnpike during the rescue, and they believe it stemmed from drivers who were distracted and recording the incident on cellphone video.

