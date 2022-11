BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of tanker trouble involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper happened in Boca Raton.

The incident happened on Interstate 95, near Yamato Road, Thursday.

According to police, a trooper’s car got stuck under the tanker after the truck’s driver lost control.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.