LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Trooper, the dog rescued by the Florida Highway Patrol just hours before Hurricane Milton made landfall, has found his forever home.

The Leon County Humane Society announced that the pup, who gained attention after being discovered tied to a fence in a puddle near Interstate 75 in Tampa, was adopted by Frank and Carla, who said Trooper filled a void in their household after the loss of their Bull Terrier, Diesel.

LCHS said that Trooper’s transition to his new home was smooth. When he met Frank and Carla, he quickly felt at ease, joyfully accepting toys and leaning in for affection, LCHS said.

Trooper also bonded instantly with the couple’s dog, Dallas, a 7-year-old rescue Bull Terrier grieving the loss of her longtime companion.

When Trooper and Dallas met, “tails wagged furiously as they pressed foreheads,” LCHS said.

Within hours of arriving at his new home, Trooper was already relaxing on the couch, a photo shared by his new family showed.

