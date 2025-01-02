(WSVN) - Trooper, the 5-year-old bull terrier that was found tied to a fence outside Tampa right before Hurricane Milton made landfall captured the hearts of many people. He made national headlines and now, his story is inspiring a new legislation.

In October, Florida Highway Patrol saved him as he stood in high water.

Now, State Representative Joel Rudman wants to make abandoning an animal during a state of emergency an automatic third-degree felony.

That is something that doesn’t always happen in animal cruelty cases.

The legislative session officially gets underway on March 4.

Trooper has since found his forever home and was adopted by a family in Parkland.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.