MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Flights to and from the Caribbean were cancelled due to the Federal Aviation Administration closing airspace in and around Venezuela after the capture of Nicolas Maduro Saturday.

Due to the closing of airspace, flights in Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports were cancelled.

Many travelers at Miami International Airport were left frustrated due to the cancellations.

“I have been here for hours and hours and hours. it’s a six hour line to even get an answer, three different people are giving me the wrong answer.” said Terry, a passenger at Miami International Airport.

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Airport also experienced delays, with some airlines waiving fees for passengers who had to reschedule due to the events in Venezuela.

Officials from MIA have stated that 107 flights were cancelled Saturday at MIA due to the airspace restrictions over Venezuela and the southern Caribbean, which resulted in baggage delivery delays and rebooking congestion.

