NEAR FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in Southwest Florida rounded up a reptile on campus.

A 6-foot alligator was seen taking a stroll around Florida Gulf Coast University, located near Fort Myers, on Wednesday.

The sight of the reptile caused quite the commotion on a boardwalk used by hundreds of students every day.

Officers arrived and wrangled the gator.

During the tussle, one of the officers fell while attempting to trap it.

The alligator was eventually hauled away.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.