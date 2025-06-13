Trappers rushed to the aid of a gator who was caught with a cord wrapped around its snout.

Gatorland in Central Florida released a video of its newest resident; a 9-foot, 200-pound alligator found in Gainesville’s Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park.

A bungee cord was tightly embedded in his snout when he was spotted but trappers were able to catch him in the park and remove the cord at the rescue center.

Crews have named him “Bungee” and said he is doing well.

