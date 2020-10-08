Trappers catch record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python in Florida Everglades

FLORIDA EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — Trappers in the Florida Everglades made a record-breaking catch.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis caught a massive 18-foot, 9-inch, 104-pound Burmese Python in the Florida Everglades.

“The removal of this female snake is a triumph for our native wildlife and habitats and a great example of the partnership between our two programs working toward our goal of removing nonnative pythons,” the FWC said.

FWC said the catch was made by members of their Python Action Team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination Program.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.