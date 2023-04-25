SANIBEL, Fla. (WSVN) — There was an alligator attack in Sanibel.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a 37-year-old was bitten by an alligator in a pond.

Concerned residents heard sirens after the attack.

They said they were sad and hoped the gator is not one they have become friends with over the years.

“Big Bob Bobette and Baby Bob, since I’ve bought the house they’ve been here,” said a resident. “The one bigger one visits as long as we’re outside, just stays there and watches us. I’m sad because they’ve never really bothered us. They’re part of Sanibel. It’s an island. They were here first.”

Trappers were called out to search the pond where they spotted three alligators.

Video showed the trappers catching the first gator.

The reptile was 8 feet, 11 inches long, and it flipped in the water as trappers pulled it out.

Soon after, the trappers caught the second alligator, which was 7-feet long.

The third alligator has not been caught. As for the man who was attacked, he was treated for minor injuries.

