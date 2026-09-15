TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner near Tampa discovered an alligator in their backyard and called authorities to help remove it.

Bodycam video shows a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy approaching the animal, but the gator turned around and caused both deputies to back up.

Later, a professional trapper was called in and was able to capture the alligator without incident.

The animal has since been relocated to a safer location.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox