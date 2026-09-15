TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner near Tampa discovered an alligator in their backyard and called authorities to help remove it.

Bodycam video shows a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy approaching the animal, but the gator turned around and caused both deputies to back up.

Later, a professional trapper was called in and was able to capture the alligator without incident.

The animal has since been relocated to a safer location.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.