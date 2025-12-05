PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A senior dog was found by a good Samaritan after he wandered from his Florida home and got trapped in a construction hole.

A family in Port Saint Lucie searched for days for their 16-year-old dog, Colt, who doesn’t walk fast but somehow made it a mile and a half from home when their front door didn’t latch.

Doorbell camera footage captured him slipping out the front door Thursday night.

The family printed flyers, knocked on doors, and posted in Facebook groups, but had heard nothing back.

“Devastated, not knowing if he was suffering, He’s my baby,” said Colt’s owner, Kristy Underwood, “and by Saturday, we were crying, we didn’t think we were going to see him again, we’ve had him since he was six weeks old.”

Colt, unbeknownst to the family, had been trapped at the bottom of a deep, narrow construction hole.

“It was cold Thursday night, it rained Friday, I mean, he’s been through it,” said Underwood.

Luckily, a cyclist who happened to be passing by at the right time heard some strange noises.

“And that’s when I stumbled across little Colt, in dire need, and, you know, not looking too good,” said Andrew Balaschak.

The man then called 911 and stayed with Colt until help arrived.

“Just kind of hanging out right here, trying to get some water down in his mouth, as much as I could,” said Andrew Balaschak.

When animal control arrived, they pulled Colt out and alerted his family that he had been found.

“Ecstatic, I’m shaking, I’m crying, I couldn’t believe it, so I ran in, and I actually woke my husband,” said Underwood. “I’m like, we got to go, we got to go, they found Colt, he jumped up, he’s like, what? where?”

And now Colt’s doing much better, with enough food, water, and lots of sleep.

“I mean, look at this guy,” said Underwood. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The family is asking anyone with open construction sites to secure them.

