JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A transit bus burst into flames in Jacksonville.

The public city bus was on the side of the road when a mechanical issue caused a tire to catch fire, Monday afternoon.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the bus.

According to officials, crews were able to arrive quickly and extinguish the flames.

No passengers were on board at the time, and no injuries were reported.

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