POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A train derailed Tuesday morning in Polk County, with at least ten cars derailing in close proximity to a phosphate plant in Fort Meade, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, and there is no hazmat situation associated with the spilled contents from the derailed train cars.

The incident is under control, but officials caution that the cleanup process will take awhile.

