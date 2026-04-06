MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 27-year-old North Bay Village woman was arrested early Sunday morning on U.S. one in Marathon after a traffic stop led to the discovery of MDMA. Mylasia Ronnetta Hunter faces several charges, including drug trafficking, following the April 5 incident.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stopped Hunter’s Toyota sedan at approximately 1:08 a.m. near Mile Marker 47. Deputies initiated the stop after the vehicle was clocked traveling 63 mph in a 35-mph zone.

During the traffic stop, deputies found that Hunter possessed a New Jersey learner’s permit and a suspended Florida driver’s license. Authorities also reported seeing a bag of marijuana in clear view inside the vehicle. A search of the sedan resulted in the recovery of 29 MDMA pills and 27.6 grams of crushed powder MDMA. Deputies also found 3.5 grams of marijuana, as well as baggies and rolling papers. Hunter was taken to jail following the discovery of the substances. In addition to the trafficking charge, she faces counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid or revoked license.

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