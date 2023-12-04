MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - An Islamorada woman was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of multiple drugs and a child in an SUV.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 4-year-old Shanna Kay Ferguson had her one-year-old child in her vehicle when she was stopped near Mile Marker 50 at around 12:36 a.m., Monday.

Ferguson was initially stopped after deputies observed her silver SUV swerving into other lanes of traffic and onto a sidewalk, narrowly avoiding a sign.

Suspected illegal narcotics were in plain view in the vehicle.

After a search, Ferguson was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of Adderall without a prescription.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was also notified.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.