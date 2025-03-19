KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A routine traffic stop in Key West ended with the arrest of a man and the discovery of a large stash of guns, ammo, and materials used to make explosives, police said.

Officers pulled over Vincent Vega around 2:30 p.m. on Friday after he was caught speeding — 69 mph in a 30-mph zone.

During the stop, police said they spotted a loaded, short-barreled AR-15 rifle in plain view. Vega admitted to modifying the gun and didn’t have the proper paperwork required for legal possession, according to police.

Officers arrested Vega on the spot for having an unregistered short-barreled rifle and openly carrying a firearm.

A family member also told police that Vega owned a large number of firearms, leading officers to file for a Risk Protection Order to keep him from having access to any more weapons.

Detectives then searched Vega’s home where they said they found around 20 firearms, 10,000 rounds of ammunition, a PVC pipe bomb with a fuse, chemicals used to make explosives, and diagrams of Key West pump stations.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad evacuated nearby homes as a safety precaution.

A few days later, ATF agents confirmed that the materials could be put together to make a bomb.

Vega is now facing charges of possessing a destructive device, illegal possession of a short-barreled rifle, and open carrying of a firearm. He’s being held on a $1.7 million bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Key West Police at (305) 809-1000.

