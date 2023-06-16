KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Commuters traveling on northbound US1 are being rerouted following a vehicle fire on a section of the roadway known as “The Stretch.”

As a result of the incident, significant delays are expected in both directions near Mile Marker 106, with southbound traffic also affected by the combination of the fire and the usual influx of holiday travelers.

NB US1 traffic diverted @ MM106/County Road 905 due to vehicle fire on The Stretch. Expect long SB dela… https://t.co/zqGGhU96a6 pic.twitter.com/AGCofzLjJk — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) June 16, 2023

The vehicle fire, which occurred earlier Friday afternoon at Mile Marker 117, has prompted officials to redirect northbound traffic away from the affected area as emergency crews work to extinguish the flames and clear the scene.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and exercise patience as traffic congestion is anticipated.

The exact cause of the vehicle fire remains unknown at this time. No reports of injuries have been reported so far.

