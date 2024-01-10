MARIANNA, Fla. (WSVN) — Tuesday’s storms unleashed havoc in the Florida Panhandle, as tornadoes ripped through communities in Walton and Bay counties.

Photos and videos capture the extensive damage in Panama City Beach, where houses tilt precariously and boats are flipped. Residents now face the daunting task of assessing the aftermath.

First responders sprang into action, rescuing those trapped in structures, including the Marianna RV Park hit by the tornado just before 6:30 a.m. Survivors, like veterinarian Dr. Megan Bollman and residents John and Peggy Jenkins, recount harrowing experiences amid the chaos.

“My fiance he just knew that we had to go now,” said Dr. Bollman.

Dr. Bollman and her fiance were living in a temporary home as they searched for a permanent one.

“I was sitting there on the chair and started to get the messages on my phone and it’s like, I never get there types of messages,” recalled Peggy.

Peggy referred to the tornado warnings she received on her phone mere moments before the storm struck. The chair where Peggy was sitting was covered in shattered glass, but her and her husband are OK.

In Panama City, police urged residents to stay indoors due to downed power lines and trees, emphasizing the widespread impact of the storms. The Walton County Sheriff’s Department shared images of power lines blocking roads and damage to a gas station, illustrating the storm’s reach.

ADDITIONAL STORMS EXPECTED @WCSOFL encourages residents and visitors to AVOID unnecessary travel until the storm completely passes through our area.



Officials reported at least seven storm-related injuries but thankfully no fatalities.

Search and recovery efforts included assistance from South Alabama crews.

“These recoveries don’t take overnight,” said Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. “Sheriff Edenfield and all his folks are doing an amazing job. Making sure that people’s belongings are safe, but people’s lives were safe. No fatalities is amazing.”

Patronis is actively engaging with insurance companies to expedite claims resolution.

