(WSVN) - A tornado created an apocalyptic scene in Manatee County.

Two mobile home parks were demolished after the winds briefly blew into the community on Friday.

A new video of the damage was filmed through an emergency medical services ambulance.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touchdown.

No injuries were reported, but more than 20 homes were damaged.

