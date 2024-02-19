FLORIDA KEYS (WSVN) — The National Weather Station confirmed that a tornado moved through Cudjoe Key as rain poured across South Florida on Sunday.

The cyclone was spotted moving towards the shore of Cudjoe Bay around noon as lights flashed within the clouds.

In a video posted on X by the weather station in Cudjoe Key, the twister was seen blowing debris through the air as it made landfall.

Authorities said one structure was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The National Weather Station said on X, “If you have any damage reports or pictures of damage, please send them and include your location. This will help us as we put together our storm report.”

