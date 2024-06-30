JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A tornado spun through a Florida road and briefly sent a pickup truck flying.

The confirmed EF-1 twister tore through a car lot in Jacksonville, Friday afternoon.

It packed winds of up to 100 miles per hour — strong enough to lift the truck and toss it.

The pickup landed in the median, and fortunately, other drivers avoided getting hit.

Officials confirmed no one was hurt, but the tornado caused a lot of damage in the area.

Tri Bowman, who owns a business on the tornado’s path, described what he saw.

“We noticed the wind was blowing very circular real quick, and everything started going everywhere,” he said. “A little tornado or some type of wind activity had flipped that car over there. There’s a video out there, but it also ripped our roof off.”

More than 7,000 people were left without power.

