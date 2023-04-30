PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado touched down in the northern part of Palm Beach County, causing damage in the area.

In a tweet posted Saturday night, officials with the National Weather Service confirmed the twister “occurred in the vicinity of Palm Beach Gardens late this afternoon.”

NWS had previously issued a tornado warning for North Palm Beach and Juno Beach until 5:30 p.m.

Video posted to social media captured the dark funnel traveling near U.S. 1 and PGA Boulevard.

Other video clips captured a car on top of another in a parking lot, as residents came to terms with what just happened and assessed the damage to their vehicles.

NWS officials said they are surveying damage along the path of the tornado and will have further information.

