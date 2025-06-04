TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Board of Education has tapped a top aide of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to be the state’s next education commissioner, a choice meant to influence K-12 and higher education policy in the state while bolstering a conservative legacy that could long outlast the governor’s time in office.

The board voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Anastasios Kamoutsas, a deputy chief of staff to the governor. The job opened up after Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, a former Republican state lawmaker, was named interim president of the University of West Florida. Kamoutsas’ appointment is contingent on Diaz being named the permanent president of UWF.

“Student safety and achievement will be my top priorities,” Kamoutsas said. “Parents will continue to be empowered. And teachers, you have my word that I stand in support of you.”

Kamoutsas previously served as general counsel and chief staff at the state’s Education Department, before moving to the governor’s office.

“Stasi Kamoutsas has delivered on important issues like parental rights, school choice, and fighting back against radical ideologies in education,” DeSantis said in a statement. “I am confident that he will continue to serve our state well as the next Commissioner of Education.”

Kamoutsas is expected to help carry out DeSantis’ conservative education agenda, from banning public funds for diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, to restricting how schools teach about race and history, and dramatically expanding the state’s school voucher system, which provides billions in public funds for scholarships to private and religious schools.

Among those who lauded Kamoutsas at Wednesday’s meeting was former Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, who has overseen what critics describe as the “hostile takeover” of New College of Florida. He’s among the slate of Republican former state lawmakers who are now helming state colleges and universities.

“Every single major decision, I don’t care if it was elimination of DEI, critical race theory, opening schools, demasking students, changing higher education, Stasi has been in that room, every single time,” Corcoran said. “And not just as a participant. He’s been in the room as a leader.”

