Tolls reinstated to parts of Florida as Dorian nears the Carolinas

(WSVN) - Tolls have resumed across parts of Florida’s roadways as Hurricane Dorian continues its trek near the Carolinas.

According to a press release from the Florida Department of Transportation, toll collection has resumed along the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike, Interstate 95, Interstate 595 and Interstate 75 express lanes and Alligator Alley.

Tolls remain suspended until 12:01 a.m., Friday along Florida’s Turnpike mainline, Beachline Expressway, Sawgrass Expressway, State Road 417, 429, 408, 414, 451, 453, 538 and 551.

Tolls on the First Coast Expressway and Interstate 295 express lanes will resume on Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

Governor Ron DeSantis suspended tolls earlier this week to help facilitate evacuations.

