VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Parents rushed their toddler to the hospital in Volusia County after leaving her inside a truck for more than two hours.

Body camera footage showed Volusia County sheriff’s deputies putting crime scene tape around a blue pickup truck outside of a hospital on Thursday. The vehicle belonged to the parents of the two-year-old girl.

A report from the sheriff’s office said that the family, including three other siblings ranging in age from 14 years old to 8 years old, forgot the toddler in the truck after returning home from lunch.

It wasn’t until after they were about to leave the home nearly three hours later that they found the child strapped in her car seat and unresponsive. Her parents rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the President of Kids and Car Safety Janette Fennell, it doesn’t take long for a car’s internal temperature to reach unsafe levels.

“In the first ten minutes, the vehicle temperature is going to spike as much as 20 degrees. So, if you are 89, you’re at 110 very quickly and it only goes up from there. Now when you get to 106, 107 body temperature, that’s fatal.”

The toddler was the second child to die in a hot car in the area in two weeks. The last incident happened in Palm Bay when an 11-month-old child was left in a car by her mother while she went to church.

The mother in that case has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Statistics show that half of all hot car deaths this year happened in Florida.

