NEAR MARATHON Fla. (WSVN) — Star gazers in the Florida Keys were treated to some Milky Way magic on Monday.

The timelapse video shows a blue streak rolling across the sky from Bahia Honda State Park, 12 miles west of Marathon, Florida.

The Milky Way is a hazy band of light seen on clear, moonless nights, formed from stars in other galaxies.

Human eyes cannot distinguish the individual stars that make up the glowing bands so it appears ‘Milky.’

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.