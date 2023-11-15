PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Oliver James, a self-taught reader who gained online fame for his literacy journey, claimed he was at the center of controversy after a visit to The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach.

James, with over 270,000 online followers, was in town for the Barbara Bush Foundation’s Literacy Day event. He was invited to speak and read to children at the foundation’s annual literacy day event at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in West Palm Beach, with accommodations arranged at the Breakers Hotel.

On Monday morning, while conducting his routine of reading live on TikTok on the hotel grounds, James encountered a security guard who questioned him about a reported disturbance at the pool area.

“They asked me if I was by the pool area, and I was like, why are you asking me? That’s what I told them. And they were like, we got a disturbance from the pool area, saying that you were making a disturbance at the pool,” James shared in a TikTok live video.

Despite denying any involvement and not answering questions about his guest status or providing ID, staff called the Palm Beach Police, who escorted James to his room to pack his belongings.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it. 100%. Why would you walk directly up to me? There’s a thousand people in this whole entire place,” said James.

The Breakers Hotel denied any discrimination allegations, stating that the guest refused to comply, leading to the decision to ask him to leave.

