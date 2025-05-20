PUNTA GORDA, Florida (WFTX) — A routine tour of Charlotte Harbor turned into a rescue mission when the crew of a tiki tour boat spotted an injured man in the water near TT’s Tiki Bar in Punta Gorda.

Employees on “The Oasis” tiki tour boat quickly sprang into action to rescue the man from the water and get him to paramedics waiting on shore.

“It was really just an instinct to help him – I immediately threw him out a life preserver and we were able to get him safely on the boat,” said Cole Kelly, Charter Manager and Marketing Director for Punta Gorda Adventures, who operates the tiki boat tours.

According to a police report, the man had jumped over the railing at TT’s Tiki Bar and was cut by rocks on the shoreline in the process. A witness statement in the report states the man had “consumed alcohol” and “trying to show off” in front of his friends.

“Just seeing how bad he was cut up as he got closer to the boat really made me realize how serious the situation was,” said Kelly.

The tiki tour boat was stocked with supplies, allowing staff to provide first aid while transporting the injured man back to shore.

“We kept applying first aid for 10 or 15 minutes until the paramedics were there,” said Kelly. “Punta Gorda PD, and the paramedics came on the boat, and walked him towards the ambulance” said Kelly.

Despite the emergency situation, Kelly ensured the tour continued for his passengers after handing the injured man over to medical professionals.

“Once I handed him off to the paramedics – I had so much good adrenaline – my party energy was through the roof – so I just kept playing fun music – kept talking to the people,” said Kelly.

When asked if passengers called him a hero, Kelly remained humble.

“I don’t think I’m a hero – I’m just a good samaritan,” said Kelly. “I think it was a God thing, I was just in the right place at the right time. When we can help each other we need to help each other as people.”

According to the police report, the man was taken to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.