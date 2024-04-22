HEATHROW, Fla. (WSVN) — A three-legged bear caused a stir in a Central Florida community on Thursday when it broke into a woman’s home and roamed her porch.

The incident occurred in Heathrow, where bears have become somewhat notorious for similar antics.

The homeowner was home when the bear broke in, tearing through the screen of her porch. Though the bear managed to break in, it did not damage anything else in her house.

The intruder made its way to the refrigerator, only to find that there were no snacks.

Back in September, a bear nicknamed Tripod, managed to enter a porch to get into a fridge. On another occasion, Tripod stole White Claws, a type of hard seltzer, from a different family’s home.

Officials have noted that Tripod is one of three three-legged bears known to reside in the area.

