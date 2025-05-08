INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — A Vero Beach man who was facing sentencing for forcing a teenage girl in 2021 to sign a “sex slave contract” is now accused of trying to have her killed before she could testify.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said his office has been investigating the case for some time.

“This guy is an absolute animal,” Flowers said.

According to an arrest warrant, Andrew Mustapick, 70, reportedly made her sign a contract to be his sex slave two days a week, in exchange for him buying a car for her friend.

Mustapick was arrested after the teen went to the authorities, and months later, he signed a plea deal and was scheduled to be sentenced in June.

“His plan was to withdraw the plea deal,” Flowers said. “And then if the victim was and if the victim is no longer here, he essentially gets sentenced to nothing.”

Flowers said before the arrest in the murder-for-hire plot, the suspect was reportedly captured on video footage tossing electronics into the river.

He said the suspect initially allegedly offered $40,000 to convince the victim to refuse to testify and then reportedly offered another $50,000 to have her killed if she still decided to testify.

Flowers said the person who alerted authorities about the alleged murder-for-hire plot is a “hero” in this case

“So, in March we were notified of this,” Flowers said. “Thank you to the person who came forward. We’re not identifying them at this time. But we would not be here today if it weren’t for that person that came forward and let us know about this.”

Mustapick remains in the Indian River County Jail on a $7,000 bond.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.