(WSVN) - The controversial immigration-detention center dubbed as ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ is facing mounting legal pressure as a third lawsuit has been filed demanding its immediate closure.

The lawsuit argues Governor Ron DeSantis does not have the authority to run facilities that enforce immigration laws.

Filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of a detainee, it goes on to state that the center is staffed by people who are not properly trained.

The suit looks to stop the state from taking in more detainees.

Last week, a judge ruled in a separate federal case, the state must begin winding down operations within 60 days to comply with federal environmental regulations.

