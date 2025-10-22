JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WSVN)– Deputies are investigating a rooftop heist at a Florida mall.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, thieves cut into the roof of the Treasure Coast Mall in Jensen Beach and dropped into a Champs Sporting Goods store, where they proceeded to steal hundreds of pairs of shoes.

The thieves were able to get away, but left some of the stolen merchandise behind.

No arrests have been made so far.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.