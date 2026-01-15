TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida woman who lives with a disability said a new law that allows pregnant women to apply for temporary disabled parking permits threatens her ability to live independently, according to a lawsuit.

“I just feel very strongly that pregnancy is not a disability, I just want to be able to park up front,” said State Rep. Fiona McFarland in 2025.

That moment from a State House committee meeting in March helped lay the foundation for a new law that allows expecting mothers to apply for temporary disabled parking permits for a $15 fee. The permits would be valid for one year.

While supporters called the measure a compassionate change to assist expecting mothers, critics said the law is dangerous, taking limited spots away from residents with disabilities who rely on having access to them.

Olivia Keller, who lives in Leon County, was born without arms. She uses a power wheelchair to move around and said this new law threatens her ability to live independently, which is why she’s filed a lawsuit.

“I can’t do my job, I can’t go to the grocery store, and for me needing the access aisle, I literally can’t get out of my car if I can’t find a place to park,” said Keller. “They’re not perks. They’re not our reward for having a disability. These are spaces that we need in order to function in our day-to-day lives.”

In the suit, Keller argues pregnancy does not meet the legal definition of a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act and that Florida cannot change that standard.

“It’s not for our convenience. There is no accommodation that is going to make my life easy. This makes it possible,” said Keller.

Other residents in the community said they understand the concern on both sides, but agree access to parking spots for both residents with disabilities and expecting mothers is already limited in many areas.

“We need more for anybody, disability, even pregnant, anybody, you know, it’s just, it’s too much, it’s too hard to carry everything,” said resident Michelle Wood.

Advocates against the new law said this is not a fight to keep expecting mothers from accessing closer parking spots, but instead a call for a separate solution and more overall accessibility.

“There is not enough parking for handicap, especially in this Florida area where there is a lot of elderly people,” said resident Paula Hyre.

Attorneys for the state filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, but that request was denied.

