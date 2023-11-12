WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A West Palm Beach woman’s 400-pound pet pig confiscated by animal rescue after several reports regarding its health.

The loss of Pork Chop was heartbreaking for owner Kelly Jacobson.

“I don’t know what else to say right now. They took Pork Chop away from me,” she said as she wiped away tears.

Jacobson’s pig, estimated at 400 pounds, was led away — not easily — by Palm Beach Animal Care and Control during an eviction in Northwood Village, Thursday night.

Officers were concerned about the animal’s weight and overall health and are now looking to gain custody.

Annette Wrubleski runs a pig sanctuary called Laughing Pig, located about two and a half hours away in Central Florida. She said they can help pigs like Pork Chop there.

“It’s going to be a long process, so if he can’t walk, and he can’t, he doesn’t have that activity level to exercise, but it will come in time,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.