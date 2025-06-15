PALM COAST, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida driver ignored all rules of the road when, authorities said, she drove onto a sidewalk while chasing a 14-year-old boy who was riding his electric bike near Daytona Beach, and now the teen is sharing his side of the story.

Gaige Ellis took out his smartphone and hit record when he realized there was a car behind him on a trail in Palm Coast, June 7.

“There’s this lady trying to hit me,” Ellis is heard saying in the cellphone video.

Earlier this weekend, the teen described the frightening moment, as he tried to get away from the SUV that was gaining on him.

“I look back at the headlights and, like, that’s not supposed to be there,” he said.

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested 65-year-old Julia Kalthof after what appeared to be a road rage incident.

Investigators said Kalthof ignored signs and sidewalks, as she veered off the road and onto the trail to follow the 14-year-old.

The suspect told deputies that Gaige was riding his bike too fast, and she wanted to find out where he lived, but nearly hit him in the process.

As Gaige tried to get away, he searched for help.

“I swerved over and onto the road, and I waved someone down, but they later kept driving, and another witness had stayed, and he helped me out,” he said. “That was the witness that cut her off and let me go.”

Gaige’s mother, Christina Ellis, said she’s incredibly grateful her son is safe, but she admits the ordeal has left her deeply shaken.

“I’m furious as a mother and as an adult. There’s no way on God’s green earth that that’s OK, or that it’s acceptable,” she said.

Deputies didn’t arrest Kalthof immediately, but after further investigation, she was taken into custody on Tuesday.

She now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and reckless driving.

“I’m glad that they stepped up and they handled the situation,” said Christina.

Kalthof was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and was later released on a $3,000 bond.

As for Gaige, he’s taking a break from biking for now.

“It’s just, I’m trying to get over the fear of her out there,” he said.

