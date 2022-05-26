ORANGE COUNTY, FLA. (WSVN) – A group of therapy dogs are making their way to Uvalde, Texas in hopes of giving a sense of peace and comfort to the community impacted by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Bear Berman with the national nonprofit Crisis Response Canines and his dog Macy are among those heading to the Lone Star State to help heal the heartbreak.

“I knew when Jersey called me at 9 at night, and I knew who it was,” said Berman. “I answered the phone with, ‘We’re going, right?'”

Berman and Macy flew from Orlando to meet six other dogs in Texas to offer a way to help victims, families and first responders who are still reeling from Tuesday’s shooting.

A registered therapy dog, Macy is sent to tragedies all over the country such as tornadoes, hurricanes, and shootings.

“They’re all significant. This one, specifically, the children,” said Berman. “I’m sure as a team we’ll spend all day trying to heal these hearts, all the way down to the medical examiner. Anybody that has more than a passing emotional involvement is of interest to us.”

Berman said visiting Uvalde in particular is especially important.

“There are so many people that are touched by this horrible event that may not even realize it yet. They still may be in shock, and it’s not really going to come to mind what really lays ahead of them until they decompress enough to mentally grasp it,” said Berman. “A lot of times, they don’t realize the stress they’re holding, and that interaction with the dog has been medically proven to lower blood pressure and cause the body to release oxytocin, which is a calming hormone.”

Ultimately, Berman and Macy have one goal in mind.

“Most people, when a dog walks in the room, they smile,” said Berman.

Macy will be spending six days in Texas, hoping to bring some smiles and relief to the community.

