MARCO ISLAND, Florida (WBBH) — If you have an iguana problem on Marco Island, there’s only one person to call. John Johnson, the owner and founder of Down Goes Iguana, has been removing the invasive pests for years — responding to calls and killing the lizards on site.

However, when you remove hundreds of pests in a year, you have a lot of lizards to deal with.

“That’s where this was born,” Johnson said, laughing over the grill.

The green iguana, native to Central and South America, has become an invasive species in South Florida. These reptiles are notorious for burrowing into seawalls, damaging landscaping, and even compromising pool structures, all of which can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

“I have the tools to help, and after I’m done, I might as well do something different,” Johnson said.

Where others see a nuisance, Johnson sees a breakfast opportunity. Armed with a sharp knife and a sense of adventure, he harvests iguana eggs with the enthusiasm of a man who’s discovered a hidden culinary treasure.

“It doesn’t get more Florida than this,” he said.

Johnson’s iguana egg recipe isn’t much different than your typical breakfast. He combines the rich yolks with a touch of milk, whisking them with salt, pepper, and a blend of Latin-inspired spices, including fajita seasoning and garlic.

As the scramble sizzles, Johnson incorporates diced ham, peppers, and onions — ingredients reminiscent of a classic omelet.

“They’re eggs. So I treat them like eggs,” Johnson said.

The moment of truth arrives with the taste test.

“It tastes like eggs because they are eggs. If I put this in front of you and didn’t tell you what it was, you’d have no clue,” Johnson said, laughing.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.