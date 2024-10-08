TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Workers at The Florida Aquarium in Tampa are taking action to ensure the safety of their marine wildlife ahead of Hurricane Milton.

It’s all hands of deck as teams are working to relocate thousands of coral to safer locations.

They’re also moving a sea turtle, rescued after coming ashore with Hurricane Helene’s storm surge.

Due to Hurricane Milton the aquarium will be closed to the public from Tuesday through Thursday. For additional updates, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.