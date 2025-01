WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of West Palm Beach is setting a new record in the Guinness World Record book.

The Cox Science Center put a dent in the Guinness World Record book for having the largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs.

470 “dinosaurs” showed up to hand out beating a previous record of 250.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.