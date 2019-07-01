Texting while driving can now get you pulled over in Florida

(WSVN) - Beginning today, texting while driving can get you pulled over in Florida.

Previously, drivers had to commit another infraction to get cited for using a cellphone behind the wheel.

The act is now a primary offense, meaning you can get pulled over just for texting while driving.

Using your phone’s GPS behind the wheel is allowed.

For now, officers will be issuing warnings through the end of the year, with the exception in extreme cases.

Citations begin January 2020.

A first offense will be punishable by a $30 fine, with a second costing $60. Court costs and fees also would apply and points will be added to licenses.

