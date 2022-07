(WSVN) - A Texas woman was bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys.

Lindsay Bruns, 35, is recovering at Jackson South after being attacked in the waters off Cudjoe Key.

The injury was found on her right leg.

She has undergone three reconstructive operations.

Doctors are confident she will make a full recovery.

