(WSVN) - A Texas pet owner and his beloved companion are finally back together after years apart.

Kerry Smith flew to Orange County Animal Services to pick up his dog on Saturday after he received a call from them.

They tracked down Smith after scanning Jazzy’s microchip after she was found abandoned in a hotel room, barely able to walk and without food or water.

“My message to everybody is to chip your dog. And I knew as soon as she went to a vet that I would get the call that I would be waiting for for 7 years,”

Smith said Jazzy ran away from their Fort Worth home when she got spooked during July 4th fireworks back in 2015 and he couldn’t find her.

He now plans to shower her with love and the help she needs to recover.

How she got to Florida is still a mystery.

